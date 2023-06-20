The cast of "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning" gather in Rome for the film's world premiere. (Getty)
Tom Cruise wowed the crowds at the world premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" on June 19. Throngs of fans gathered at the iconic "Spanish Steps" in the Piazza di Spagna square to get a glimpse of the movie star. "Dead Reckoning" is the seventh "Mission Impossible" film.
Hayley Atwell joins the franchise as Grace opposite Cruise's Ethan Hunt.
The actress is no stranger to the spy genre, having played Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Atwell's black dress was definitely business in the front and party in the back.
Eli Morales plays the film's big bad, a terrorist named Gabriel.
Simon Pegg reprises his role as Benji Dunn, the IMF tech specialist who outfits Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt with his gear.
Even director Chris McQuarrie couldn't help but snap a shot of the movie star.
Mariela Garriga plays Marie in the film.
Garriga was born and raised in Havana, Cuba and "Mission Impossible" is her biggest role to date.
Shea Whigham plays Jasper, a member of the group called The Community tasked with tracking Ethan Hunt down.
Greg Tarzan Davis plays Degas, Jasper's partner. Davis previously starred opposite Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick," where played Coyote.
Rebecca Ferguson is back as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust.
Not much is known about Cary Elwes' character aside his name, Denlinger.
Pom Klementieff went from playing the heroic Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy" to the villainous Paris in "Dead Reckoning."
Vanessa Kirby plays a figure named the "White Widow," an arms dealer related to Vanessa Redgrave's character from "Mission Impossible."