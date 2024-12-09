Christophe Ruggia, French Film Director Accused of Sexually Abusing Adèle Haenel as a Minor, Heads to Trial

French film director Christophe Ruggia is finally heading to trial on charges of sexually abusing actress Adèle Haenel when she was underage.

Haenel, one of the first to call someone in French cinema out following the #MeToo movement, alleged back in 2019 that Ruggia repeatedly touched her inappropriately – including “forced kisses” – while on the set of the 2002 film “The Devils.” At the time, Haenel was 12 and Ruggia was 36.

He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor under 15 and has denied the accusations.

According to Reuters, Haenel told investigators that while shooting “The Devils” she would go over to Ruggia’s house, where he touched her chest and between her legs. The actions led to struggles in school and suicidal thoughts.

“Christophe told me that he was in love with me and that the age difference was a curse for him, and that unfortunately, I was an adult in a child’s body,” she said to investigators.

Ruggia has denied all allegations.

Back in 2019, Haenel – known for films like “Portrait of a Girl on Fire” – said she was worried about coming forward about Ruggia’s actions because of how the French authorites would handle the case. Eventually, she changed her mind.

“Now that the judiciary has opened an investigation, I won’t hide the fact that I will do everything in my power to see this process through to the end,” Haenel said in a translated statement at the time. “What I hope for now personally is support and compensation from the justice system.”

The trial began Monday and is expected to last two days.

Haenel made headlines back in 2020 when she stood up and walked out of the César Awards after Roman Polanski won Best Director for his film “J’accuse,” known outside of France as “An Officer and a Spy.”

“Bravo, pedophilia,” Haenel shouted in the lobby after leaving the theater. Her “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” director Celine Sciamma also walked out.