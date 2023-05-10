AI and copyright

Copyright is a thorny issue in artificial intelligence, and new lawsuits are emerging all the time.

AI and the Law: It’s the ‘Wild, Wild West’ Out There

by | May 10, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Can a partially computer-generated script be copyrighted? Can an artist sue when their work gets ”scraped“ by AI? And who exactly would they sue? These and many other modern problems are still being ironed out in the courts

This is Part Six of a series about AI and its impact on Hollywood.

Did you happen to catch “Heart on My Sleeve” when it went viral in April? It was a catchy little duet, only about two minutes long, between two pop superstars, Drake and the Weeknd, and it quickly racked up 15 million streams on TikTok and another 600,000 on Spotify. 

Kelly Hartog

