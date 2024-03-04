For Voice Actors, the Race Against AI Has Already Begun

Dubbing by machine for foreign-language entertainment is here; producers are fighting to build a new normal that doesn’t leave actors behind

Last year, Hulu won the rights to “Vanda,” a Portuguese crime drama series distributed by Legendary. Hulu viewers in the U.S. will automatically hear the English dub play over a cast led by Gabriela Barros, who plays a hairstylist who turns to robbing banks after the 2008 recession.

But after the main credits roll, the usual voice dubbing credits show a text card that reveals it was done not by human voice actors, but by the company Deepdub AI.

Artificial intelligence has taken root in the recording booth — and there’s no going back. The technology is already taking jobs away from voice actors in the U.S.,

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

