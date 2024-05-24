WASHINGTON — The entertainment industry is pushing for a say as Washington lawmakers draft artificial intelligence legislation aimed at establishing federal protections against the unauthorized use of AI-generated images, voices and likenesses.

The sense of urgency over AI is being felt across the industry — from the guilds to the studios to the tech companies themselves — all of whom are actively lobbying the federal government to make their voices heard.

Lobbying on AI issues has accelerated in the last year, according to analysis by OpenSecrets.org. For the first nine months of 2023, more than 350 companies, nonprofits, trade groups and others were lobbying on AI matters, the independent non-profit said.