Ali Vitali Replaces Jonathan Lemire as MSNBC ‘Way Too Early’ Host

NBC veteran Ali Vitali will become the new host of MSNBC’s “Way to Early” early next year. The 34-year-old Vitali will replace current host Jonathan Lemire, who is set to become a co-host on “Morning Joe,” the program that immediately follows “Way Too Early.”

Vitali will take over on January 6, 2025. The show airs at 5:00 a.m. ET, leading into “Morning Joe” at 6:00 a.m. Most recently, she’s served as a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC, a company she first joined in 2012 as an intern.

Beyond this year’s election, she’s covered Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the 2018 midterm elections for the network, as well as the 2020 presidential race. Vitali has also interviewed a number of political big wigs during her time at NBC, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

“I’m thrilled to join the ‘Way Too Early’ team, anchoring a show that’s been helmed by some of the smartest reporters in Washington — including my friend Jonathan Lemire, who can thankfully now set his alarm the tiniest bit later in the morning,” Vitali said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “I’ll continue working my sources and bringing viewers into the halls of power with fresh reporting and news-making interviews from Capitol Hill and across Washington.”

Vitali is a graduate of Tulane University and has been based in Washington, D.C. for several years. MSNBC’s morning show tweaks come as the network has struggled following the election, with its prime time viewership getting sliced in half after Trump’s win.