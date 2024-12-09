WaPo Managing Editor Matea Gold Joins NYT as Washington Editor

Matea Gold, managing editor, former national editor and political investigations editor at The Washington Post, is leaving to join the New York Times as its Washington editor.

Gold will partner with enterprise editor Dick Stevenson to run the Times’ bureau in the Capitol, Stevenson shared on Monday.

“Matea comes to us with a stellar track record as an ambitious and creative editor who built and ran teams to tackle the big stories,” Stevenson wrote. “She’s described by people who have worked with her as a nurturer of talent, a defender of reporting and reporters, and an unflappable manager. She has terrific news judgment and knows Washington inside out.”

After being elevated to managing editor at the Post a little over a year ago, Gold will now manage the Times bureau’s daily news report and its investigative and enterprise reporting. She was previously WaPo’s national editor and ran the investigations teams during the first Trump administration, when her team won a public service Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the Jan. 6 riots.

Gold is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles and covered a variety of beats for the Los Angeles Times for 15 years, joining the Post in 2015.

“She is a terrific addition to an already powerhouse team, and her hiring is a signal of our ambitions for the years ahead and our commitment to brave, independent journalism,” Stevenson wrote.