WaPo Managing Editor Matea Gold Joins NYT as Washington Editor

“She has terrific news judgment and knows Washington inside out,” Times enterprise editor Dick Stevenson writes

Matea Gold
WASHINGTON, DC – September 15: Matea Gold stands for a portrait at the Washington Post office in Washington, DC on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Matea Gold, managing editor, former national editor and political investigations editor at The Washington Post, is leaving to join the New York Times as its Washington editor.

Gold will partner with enterprise editor Dick Stevenson to run the Times’ bureau in the Capitol, Stevenson shared on Monday.

“Matea comes to us with a stellar track record as an ambitious and creative editor who built and ran teams to tackle the big stories,” Stevenson wrote. “She’s described by people who have worked with her as a nurturer of talent, a defender of reporting and reporters, and an unflappable manager. She has terrific news judgment and knows Washington inside out.”

After being elevated to managing editor at the Post a little over a year ago, Gold will now manage the Times bureau’s daily news report and its investigative and enterprise reporting. She was previously WaPo’s national editor and ran the investigations teams during the first Trump administration, when her team won a public service Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the Jan. 6 riots.

Gold is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles and covered a variety of beats for the Los Angeles Times for 15 years, joining the Post in 2015.

“She is a terrific addition to an already powerhouse team, and her hiring is a signal of our ambitions for the years ahead and our commitment to brave, independent journalism,” Stevenson wrote.

Read Next
Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery Reach Multi-year Distribution Agreement for Xfinity and Sky UK

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments