Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery Reach Multi-year Distribution Agreement for Xfinity and Sky UK

Comcast is continuing its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery in a partnership under a multi-year distribution deal that involves delivering the media company’s extensive portfolio of content to Xfinity and Sky U.K.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. WBD’s linear networks, which include TNT, TBS, CNN, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, and Investigation Discovery, will be available for Xfinity TV customers.

The agreements also provide for continued carriage of HBO while expanding Comcast’s rights to package the ad-supported versions of Max and Discovery+ in its streaming bundles. Warner Bros. Discovery’s content will continue to be offered by Comcast as part of its NOW TV streaming services in the U.S.

“Through these agreements, we will bring Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive portfolio to our customers however they want to consume the content across our existing and future linear television and streaming bundles,” Greg Rigdon, president of content acquisition for Comcast, said in a statement to press.

“These broad and multi-year agreements underscore the value and appeal of our linear portfolio for audiences in the U.S.,” Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, said. Campbell went on to call Sky UK an “ideal partner” as the company prepares for Max’s expansion in the U.K. and Ireland.

Speaking of the U.K., Sky UK and NOW customers will continue to be able to watch WBD movies and television in the U.K. and Ireland. Warner Bros. Discovery content is currently available on Sky Cinema as well as Sky Atlantic. Under this agreement, customers will also have access to a non-exclusive ad-supported Max app when the service is launched in the U.K. and Ireland in early 2026. This service will be seamlessly integrated into Sky NOW.

“This new partnership provides an expanded portfolio of content for our customers who enjoy Warner Bros. Discovery’s popular storytelling,” Dana Strong, Group CEO of Sky, said. “The combination of content from our partners, alongside our slate of Sky Originals, and Sky’s leading aggregation of the U.K. and Ireland’s best content apps gives us an unrivalled entertainment proposition and an exceptional line-up of the world’s best shows.”