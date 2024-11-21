Comcast’s Bold Move to Slim Down NBCUniversal Sets It Up for a Streaming-Focused Future | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

CEO Brian Roberts’ decision to spin out dying cable properties bets big on Donna Langley and Peacock

nbcuniversal-mark-lazarus-brian-roberts-donna-langley-thewrap
NBCUniversal executives Mark Lazarus and Donna Langley, and Comcast chairman Brian Roberts (center). (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

As legacy media navigates the transition from the declining linear business to streaming, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has taken a bold step: cutting the cord from his media conglomerate’s cable network portfolio. 

The move is designed to position NBCUniversal for future growth, jettisoning the assets that are dragging down share value and structuring the spinoff, temporarily called SpinCo, to drive a cash-flow business for as long as cable can hang on. 

SpinCo will meanwhile be able to take advantage of opportunities in the shifting media landscape, such as consolidation with other companies’ linear assets, while also releasing value for Comcast’s shareholders.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments