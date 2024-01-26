Why Bob Iger Won’t Sell Disney’s Linear Assets | Exclusive

Available to WrapPRO members

As Netflix tells the industry that M&A cannot save broadcast TV, Disney’s embattled CEO is still resisting a sale

Disney CEO Bob Iger (TheWrap/Chris Smith)

In July, Disney CEO Bob Iger brought back former longtime Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs to advise him on what to do with Disney’s linear assets, which include ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, FX and Freeform. 

Their unvarnished advice was to unload them — not urgently, but soon, two people knowledgeable with the company’s operations told TheWrap.

Since returning to Disney in 2022, the legendary corporate leader has faced anemic stock prices, creative doldrums and the worsening pressure from streaming, all problems advisers are telling him can be alleviated by selling off most of the entertainment giant’s linear TV assets.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.