‘All Rise’ Gets June Season 3 Premiere Date on OWN

“All Rise” Season 3 finally has a premiere date.

The show, which originally aired on CBS, was canceled after its second season, and then picked up by OWN, returns to the small screen on Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Castmember Wilson Bethel will also make his directorial debut this season.

Warner Bros. Television, which produces the OWN-airing drama, also dropped new Season 3 key art (which you can see below).

“All Rise” Season 3 picks up six months after the events of Season 2 “and will bring about new beginnings for these judges, prosecutors and public defenders. We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her campaign; Emily returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office,” per a logline from the network.

Season 3’s cast includes Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s J.A. Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn and Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner. Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Paul McCrane as Judge Jonas Laski and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

The first two seasons of “All Rise” are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.