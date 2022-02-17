Amanda Seyfried has been added to the cast of Apple TV+’s anthology series on mental illness, “The Crowded Room.” The Academy Award-nominee will star alongside Tom Holland, whose attachment to the project was previously announced.

“The Crowded Room” is an anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The 10-episode first season will be based in part on the life of the show’s creator, Akiva Goldsman.

The season will also be inspired by the biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes.

Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. She cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother.

Holland is set to portray Milligan, who became the first person to ever be acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder).

The “Spider-Man” star will also executive produce with Goldsman, who is writing the series.

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

Seyfried most recently received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s “Mank.” She will next star as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming limited series “The Dropout” on Hulu.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, and Relevant.