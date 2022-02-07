Julia Garner’s Anna Delvey isn’t the only unique accent making its debut in a fictionalized adaptation of real-world con-artistry, as Hulu has unveiled a first look at Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming limited series “The Dropout.”

The show, from executive producer and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether (“New Girl”), tells the story of Holmes and Theranos, crafting an “unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.” The official synopsis asks, “How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”

Kate McKinnon was originally attached to star as Holmes, but ultimately bowed out. This is the first of a number of projects in the works about the Theranos founder, including a feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence to be directed by Adam McKay.

“The Dropout” co-stars Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, and the limited series also includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

In addition to Meriwether, the series is executive produced by Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and also serves as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick. The series comes to Hulu from Searchlight Television and 20th Television. This is Searchlight Television’s first production.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “The Dropout” premieres on Hulu on March 3 with the first three episodes, and new episodes will stream weekly.