Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty on 4 Counts of Wire Fraud, Conspiracy

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, was found guilty on Monday of four federal charges — three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.



After 45 hours of deliberations, the jury could not reach a verdict on three additional wire fraud counts and found Holmes not guilty of three additional charges. The jury was made up of eight men and four women.

She now stands to face up to 20 years in prison.

The former CEO of Silicon Valley blood-testing startup has been chronicled in documentaries including “The Dropout” and “The Inventor.” Hulu recently gave an early look of the limited series “The Dropout,” starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, which is set to debut in March. The show is based on the ABC podcast by the same title.

The rise and fall of Holmes and her company have also been made into a hit podcast, “Bad Blood.” On the big screen, Jennifer Lawrence was tapped to play Holmes in another movie project.

Holmes, 37, was accused three years ago of multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges after prosecutors claimed she misrepresented her company’s blood-testing technology. Her trial follows widespread coverage of how she steered a company that was once valued at $9 billion and made her the darling of biotech and Silicon Valley.

Theranos, founded in 2013, was once valued at $9 billion, with Holmes as the face of a high-flying startup promising proprietary tech that could run full-range clinical tests using just a few drops of blood. Investigations into its devices and test results would later prove otherwise, yet the company managed to lure investors and board members from beyond the tech sector — from media mogul Rupert Murdoch to former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.