Apple Lands Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes Film ‘Bad Blood’

Apple Studios will produce “Bad Blood,” a film from Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

The “Don’t Look Up” filmmaker will write, direct and produce “Bad Blood,” and Lawrence will both produce and star as Holmes.

The film will chart the story of Holmes’ Silicon Valley blood testing startup that catapulted her to being the youngest and richest self-made billionaire before claims of fraud brought everything crashing down. The film is based on the book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley,” from Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou, who broke the initial story.

Apple Studios will produce in association with Legendary Pictures. “Bad Blood” will be produced by McKay and Kevin Messick through their Hyperobject Industries, with which Apple has a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted feature films. Lawrence and Polsky will also produce through Excellent Cadaver, and Will Ferrell will produce through Gary Sanchez Productions. (The project has been in the works since before Ferrell and McKay parted ways as producing partners.)

Lawrence stars in McKay’s latest film “Don’t Look Up,” which debuts on Netflix this month and is a political and social satire about a comet that threatens to collide with Earth and end all human life.

Up next for Lawrence, she and her producing partner Justine Polsky recently wrapped production on A24’s “Untitled Soldier Film” in which she also stars and which is directed by first time filmmaker Lila Neugebauer.