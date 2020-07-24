Amazon Prime Video in August: Here’s Everything New Coming

From “Chemical Hearts” to “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji”

| July 24, 2020 @ 12:01 PM
Chemical Hearts

Amazon

Amazon is out with its list of everything new coming in August, and highlights include Amazon Originals like “Chemical Hearts” and “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji.”

In terms of Amazon Original series, racing competition series “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji” is out Aug. 14. New episodes of kids series “Jessy & Nessy” are out Aug. 7, and more “Clifford” is coming Aug. 21. Amazon Original movie “Chemical Hearts,” based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland, is out Aug. 21, and the special “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” is out Aug. 28.

Library additions include 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give,” 1989’s “Steel Magnolias,” 2006’s “The Holiday,”  2010’s “Inception,” 1994’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and season one of the classic series “Beverly Hillbillies,” all out Aug. 1.

Also Read: 'The Boys' Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon, Sets Aisha Tyler-Hosted Aftershow

See the full list below.

August 1
Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)

Series
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3
Movies
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5
Movies
Arkansas (2020)

August 6
Movies
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7
Series
*Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10
Movies
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)

August 14
Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)

Series
*World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18
Movies
The Cup (2012)

August 21
Movies
*Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Series
*Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22
Movies
The Legion (2020)

August 28
Specials
*Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 31
Movies
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)

