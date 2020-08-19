Go Pro Today

Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Adds Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander to Play Min Farshaw

Kate Fleetwood, Peter Franzen and Clare Perkins also join Rosamund Pike-led adaptation

| August 19, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
wheel of time amazon Sophie Okonedo Siuan Sanche Kae Alexander Min Farshaw

Getty Images

Amazon’s “The Wheel of Time” TV series has cast Sophie Okonedo and Kae Alexander in the key recurring roles of Siuan Sanche and Min Farshaw, respectively, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Kate Fleetwood, Peter Franzen, and Clare Perkins have also been added to the long list of actors appearing on the Prime Video’s Rosamund Pike-led adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, with Fleetwood set to play Liandrin Guirale, Franzen taking on Stepin, and Perkins cast as Kerene Nagashi.

Per Amazon, “The Wheel of Time” takes place “in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Also Read: Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' Casts Four Key Roles - Including Padan Fain and Thom Merrlin

“The Wheel of Time” was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins from Jordan’s novels. Additional executive producers include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz (who is set to direct the first two episodes). Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 50

Here’s when 49 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS