Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ Adds Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander to Play Min Farshaw

Amazon’s “The Wheel of Time” TV series has cast Sophie Okonedo and Kae Alexander in the key recurring roles of Siuan Sanche and Min Farshaw, respectively, the streaming service announced Wednesday.
Kate Fleetwood, Peter Franzen, and Clare Perkins have also been added to the long list of actors appearing on the Prime Video’s Rosamund Pike-led adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, with Fleetwood set to play Liandrin Guirale, Franzen taking on Stepin, and Perkins cast as Kerene Nagashi.
Per Amazon, “The Wheel of Time” takes place “in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”
“The Wheel of Time” was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins from Jordan’s novels. Additional executive producers include Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz (who is set to direct the first two episodes). Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.
The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.
