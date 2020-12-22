AMC Theaters

Getty

Can AMC Theatres Survive the Pandemic Without Bankruptcy or Downsizing Theaters?

by | December 22, 2020 @ 4:30 PM

America’s largest theater chain will continue to fight off bankruptcy next year, and failure could change the exhibition industry in a big way

Whenever movie theaters reopen next year and blockbusters return after months of pandemic delays, a major question will be whether the recovery will be enough to pull AMC Theatres back from the brink of bankruptcy — or from shuttering or selling off venues to survive.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, revenue for the U.S.’s largest theater chain has collapsed by a staggering 92% compared to the same period in 2019. The company’s stock, already struggling at the start of the year at $7.46 per share, closed at $2.59 on Tuesday as the company has fought to maintain enough cash flow to cover operating costs and a debt burden that stands just under $5 billion.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

frank marshall barry gibb bee gees

Telling ‘Bee Gees’ Story Proved “Cathartic” for Surviving Brother Barry Gibb, Director Says
Kid of the Year 2020 Gitanjali Rao

Just 1.4 Million People of Any Age Watched CBS’ ‘Kid of the Year’ Airing
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, CNN's Jake Tapper, Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Trump

Can Cable News Avoid a Ratings Collapse After Trump Leaves?
Monday Night Football Muppets

Miss Pigskin? How NFL Broadcasts Are Catering to Kids
Bridgerton

‘Bridgerton’ Switched Book Characters’ Races for Series – Just Don’t Call the Casting ‘Color Blind’
Home for Holidays

Ratings: CBS’ 22nd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Delivers Coal in Key Demo

What Movies Will Open in Theaters and 7 More Burning Questions for Hollywood in 2021
Swallow

Indie Producers Worry That Warner Bros’ Streaming Move Could Squeeze Them Out
Monster Hunter

‘Monster Hunter’ Edges ‘Croods 2’ With $2.2 Million at Pandemic Box Office
holiday specials 2020

All 27 of Broadcast TV’s 2020 Holiday Specials Ranked by Viewers
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox’s Chargers vs Raiders Game Was Great – Its Ratings Were Not