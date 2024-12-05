Amy Pascal Says Perseverance Remains Key to Making Good Projects: ‘Just Kill Yourself to Get It Done’ | Video

Amy Pascal knows Hollywood changed significantly from her days as chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment. But the producer of “Challengers” says the key to making a good film — or any project — during this season of change is simple: perseverance.

“At this point, I really only want to work on things that I want on my gravestone, because that’s coming … but you just have to love [an idea] so much that you don’t care how hard it is,” Pascal said Tuesday at TheWrap’s 2024 Power Women Summit. “Once you feel something and you think it’s worth it, just kill yourself to get it done.”

Pascal echoed sentiments from other top female Hollywood creatives who participated in the Producer Roundtable for TheWrap, moderated by Producers Guild of America CEO Susan Sprung. The panel conversation also included “Anora” producer Samantha Quan, “True Detective: Night Country” showrunner Issa López and “Abbott Elementary” executive producer Brittani Nichols.

Topics like Hollywood’s ongoing contraction and Donald Trump’s reelection came up as new hurdles to getting projects greenlit during the insightful discussion. But all panelists agreed that a producer’s job has always been about overcoming hardship.

López, who teased she was busy with writing the next season of “True Detective” for HBO, admitted to being fearful of what the new political climate could mean for future projects and representation for underserved stories.

“I am afraid that a script that I have greenlit for a movie about undocumented minors at the border … are there going to be second thoughts about a movie that two years ago there was interest in making?” the Mexican filmmaker questioned. “I want to believe there is going to be a space [for these stories], and if there’s not … we need to create it.”

The same goes for representation, with López highlighting transgender characters and stories as those in need of championing moving forward.

“If someone doesn’t greenlight it, just make an indie,” said Quan, a longtime independent film producer alongside spouse Sean Baker. She recalled shooting the 2015 dramedy “Tangerine” on iPhones and using a broomstick and bicycle for tracking shots because that’s what the team could afford at the time.

The critical success of “Tangerine” and other Baker indies led to “Anora,” which Quan noted was the project her team has received the most financial support for so far. Fighting back tears, she shared Baker’s delight in finally having the resources to make the movie he’d envisioned without compromise.

Pascal also praised the Baker film starring Mikey Madison, calling it a shoo-in to win big this awards season.

Nichols, who’s worked on “Abbott” since Season 1, cited “Tangerine” as an inspiration to get into filmmaking. Though working on the hit ABC comedy series occupies most of her time — “We’re writing, shooting and airing [Season 4] at the same time right now” — she said the biggest challenge for all creatives is getting through the fear of what’s next.

“It’s a big, scary endeavor to make something creative. But there’s nothing scarier than the idea of not making anything again,” Nichols explained. “If you let the fear that is pervading the industry right now get to you, that’s what you would be facing down … We have to get back to just making things.”

Pascal closed the discussion with a big message for all of the women in the room, encouraging them to let go of the fear of making mistakes.

“As a person who’s made more bad movies than good, it’s OK to make a big, messy mistake and just be wrong,” she said. “You don’t get one chance. Girls think you get one, and if you f–k it up, it’s over. But that isn’t true.”

