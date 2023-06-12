Amy Schumer strikes out with several celebrities she asks to be emergency contact in a clip shared by Netflix on Monday ahead of the Tuesday premiere of “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.”

After telling her confused husband Chris Fischer she has no idea what name to put on the form, Schumer calls Jennifer Lawrence, who gives her the cold shoulder: “We were, like, barely friends 10 years ago. How did you get this number? I don’t want to get back in touch. Good luck with your health issue,” the actress says before hanging up.

Chris Rock is surprisingly enthusiastic, telling her, “Absolutely. You should call me if anything goes wrong, like Harvey Keitel in ‘Pulp Fiction.'” But she hangs up on him when he adds, “People are going to be rooting for your death.”

Schumer also passes on her mentor, Judd Apatow, who seems too eager to be the one to pull the plug on her, while Sam Rockwell says he’ll “get back” to her after she asks him to raise her husband and child in the event of her death.

Also on her roster: Selena Gomez, Larry David, Wanda Sykes, Michael Che, Michael Cera, a toddler and a Chihuahua.

“Emergency Contact,” which was shot at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, is Schumer’s third Netflix comedy special following 2017’s “The Leather Special” and 2019’s “Growing.” In 2022 she also hosted “Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory,” which featured comedians including Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Feinstein and Ron Funches.

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” premieres on Tuesday, June 13 on Netflix.