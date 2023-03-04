“Netflix Is a Joke” is set to come back to Los Angeles from May 2 through May 12, 2024. The comedy festival’s second outing was announced during the streamer’s first live special, the pre-show for “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.”

The inaugural fest took place in April 2022, selling more than 260,000 tickets and thus making it the biggest comedy event in the U.S. The 12-day festival boasted 295 shows and 336 comedians across more than 35 venues in LA, and tied for the longest run of shows at the Hollywood Bowl. Its return comes as the streamer continues to push into the live comedy space.

The 2022 festival included such comics as Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, Snoop Dogg, Bill Burr, Tim Robinson, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Pete Davidson and Seth Rogen. Highlights of the programming also included “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration” and conversation/performance with the “Cobra Kai” cast

More updates will be available at https://www.netflixisajokefest.com/.

Rock’s live comedy special was announced by Netflix back in November. Since then, the platform has set a pre-show featuring Ronny Chieng, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and others hosting “The Show Before the Show” beginning at 6:30 p.m. PT, which will stream live from The World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. That half-hour show will include routines from Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and more.

Then, Rock will begin his show, where he reportedly opens up about the infamous Oscar slap, at 7 p.m. PT, followed by a post-show aptly titled “The Show After The Show,” with special guests like David Spade, Dana Carvey, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and JB Smoove.

Watch a teaser of the festival’s return below: