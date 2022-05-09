Netflix Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Highlights, Bob Saget Tribute and More

Robbie Praw, VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats at Netflix, announced on Monday that the streamer will be showcasing highlights from the 11-day “Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival” stand-up comedy event held in Los Angeles, including Pete Davidson riffing on Kanye West’s bizarre social media onslaught, Amy Schumer telling a joke she wasn’t allowed to do at the Oscars, and David Letterman commenting on the recent attack on Dave Chappelle.

The month-long comedy rollout begins with “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up,” on May 19, which has John Mulaney paying tribute to Robin Williams, Dave Chappelle on Richard Pryor, Chelsea Handler on Joan Rivers and Jon Stewart to George Carlin.

The remaining programs are as follows:

June 6 – “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill,” a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr.

June 7 and 12 – “That’s My Time with David Letterman,” each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman.

June 9 – “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics.

June 10 – “A Tribute to Bob Saget,” a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family.

June 11 – “Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory,” a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer.

June 13 – “Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends,” a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson.

June 14 – “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live,” Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians.

June 16 – “Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special,’ original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

June 23 – “Best of the Festival,” highlights from throughout the 11-day event.

Also coming up is a Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias special filmed in front of Netflix’s largest-ever audience at a sold-out Dodger Stadium.

“These shows represent some of the best work we’ve done at Netflix, with the best comedic talent on the planet. We’re so grateful to everyone who performed, helping to create the biggest comedy festival in U.S. history. From Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in conversation, to John Mulaney performing at both the Forum and the Hollywood Bowl, and an unforgettable evening during Stand Out … this festival was a celebration of comedy and a true civic event,” Praw said.

“There were so many special moments that are almost too numerous to mention, from Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes and Kevin Hart headlining the biggest venues in town, to Larry David charming everyone at the Greek, Seth Rogen leading hilarious table reads, free outdoor shows at the Palladium and Chris Rock surprising fans at the Hollywood Bowl. And Dave Chappelle’s four sold-out stand-up shows at the Bowl will go down as one of the biggest successes of the festival,” he added.

Praw also shared these stats from the fest: 288 shows; 336 comedians performing; more than venues across LA – from the Comedy Store and the Laugh Factory to the Dodgers Stadium, the Forum and the Hollywood Bowl, and more than 260,000 tickets sold.