Amy Schumer unveiled the joke that she wasn’t permitted to tell at this year’s Oscars ceremony during a Friday stand-up show for Netflix’s comedy festival. And, no, it wasn’t another one about Alec Baldwin.

“I don’t know why they said no,” Schumer begins in the clip on Instagram, right before she launches into the joke that utilized the titles of a bunch of Oscar-nominated films.

“So my husband was going down on me… or as he calls it, ‘Squid Game,'” she said. “So… he’s in my ‘Nightmare Alley,’ my ‘House of Gucci,’ and I say ‘C’mon C’mon,’ you know?” she continued, name-checking some of the past year’s awards circuit films. “He goes ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ He ‘Belfast.’ I say, Get off my ‘Dune!’ And that’s how our son was born.”

“What do you think?” she asked the cheering audience. “Can you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?”

Check out the clip below.

Earlier, Schumer had shared a handful of other jokes the show’s producers (and her lawyer) had vetoed, including ones about podcast personality Joe Rogan and actor James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations. The most inflammatory of the cut jokes, which she performed at a stand-up show in Las Vegas last month, involved the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by “Rust” producer Alec Baldwin.

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

Schumer was, of course, referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, an incident that she called “a f—ing bummer” and “really upsetting” later in her stand-up set. However, Schumer later backtracked and stated that the Baldwin joke was never intended for the Oscars in the first place.

On April 12, the “Life & Beth” creator posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming that Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer had purchased a $12.5 million mansion in Southern California.

“This is not true,” she captioned the post. “I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s [sic]. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out.”

Schumer completed two sets for “Netflix Is a Joke” fest on Friday, but had to cancel Saturday’s performance when she tested positive for COVID hours before she was scheduled to go onstage.