Amy Schumer is a comedian, actress, writer and now former Oscar host — but she’s no thief.

The co-host of this year’s wild Oscars, who had enough to deal with in the aftermath of The Slap, addressed accusations that her crack about Leonardo DiCaprio was lifted from Twitter during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the ceremony, Schumer joked: “[DiCaprio] has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” (Because they’re younger, she went on to explain.)

A fan asked Schumer about joke-stealing rumors swirling on Twitter — not the first that have dogged her — during the call-in portion of “Watch What Happens Live,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. She replied with a triple-whammy of an alibi:

“Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” she responded. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. … And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery. I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank god, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ And I said no, and it was ‘That’s true.’ So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal shit.”

And with that, the defense rested.