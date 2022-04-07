Netflix has unveiled the next installment of the “Confessions with a Killer” documentary series, this time focusing on serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

The trailer for “Confessions with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” finds the infamous murderer telling the chilling story of his crimes in his own words, buoyed by contemporary interviews with experts, witnesses and even one survivor who offers gut-wrenching testimony of his close call.

Gacy murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976, with the majority of his victims found buried beneath his house in the quiet suburbs of Chicago. In this Netflix docuseries, 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team offers fresh perspective and new insight into the killer’s mindset and a deeper understanding of how he was able to operate for so long without getting caught.

The three-part docuseries aims to answer one simple question: how was a public figure like Gacy able to get away with murder for so long?

The series hails from director Joe Berlinger (“Paradise Lost” trilogy), who also helmed the first installment of “Confessions with a Killer” that focused on Ted Bundy. That docuseries — which also featured audio of Bundy talking about his crimes — led to Berlinger also directing the narrative Netflix feature “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” starring Zac Efron as Bundy.

Watch the “Confessions with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” trailer in the video above. All three episodes premiere on Netflix on April 20.