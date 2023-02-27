Netflix is making a night of Chris Rock’s latest live, stand-up special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” with pre and post-shows, the streamer announced.

Ronny Chieng with Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Deon Cole and others are hosting the “The Show Before the Show” pre-show on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET. The pre-show will stream live from The World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip.

The comedians will countdown to the live Netflix comedy event “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” which is produced and directed by Joel Gallen. That half-hour show will include a number of Rock’s famous friends, like Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and others.

Then at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET, Rock will be the first to perform a live-streaming Netflix special, a first for the streamer.

“March 4 will be a hilarious evening, with an incredible set from Chris Rock, one of the greatest stand-ups of all-time and contributions from an amazing lineup of special guests,” Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Robbie Praw, said in a statement. “Our goal is to deliver the best stand-up comedy to our members and this live-streaming event further reinforces all the ways we continue to invest in the genre.”

After Rock’s set, David Spade and Dana Carvey will host “The Show After The Show,” with special guests Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, JB Smoove and Arsenio Hall.

The pre- and post-shows will be produced by Den of Thieves and directed by Joe DeMaio and executive produced by Jill Leiderman and Den of Thieves’ Jared Morell.

This is Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” debuted in February 2018.