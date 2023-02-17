Marlon Wayans Takes on Will Smith’s Slapgate in 3rd HBO Max Comedy Special ‘God Loves Me’

Comedian Marlon Wayans’ third comedy special for HBO Max, “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” will address “the slap” of Chris Rock by Will Smith that took place at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

The hourlong performance was filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. It will debut March 2 on the streamer.

After recounting what happened at the 2022 Oscars, Wayans jokes, “That had nothing to do Will, l nothing to do with Jadam nothing do with Chris. It’s my fault.”

The logline reads “With his inimitable blunt and boisterous style, Wayans skillfully weaves anecdotes from his own life with stories about his long-time friends, from divulging his teenage crush on Jada Pinkett Smith, getting humbled by Chris Rock in an early stand-up set, and examining the impact of Will Smith’s long career. A daring tour-de-force, this special is a hysterical yet thoughtful exploration of friendship, family, mistakes, and redemption.”

In the trailer Wayans recalls how he played Stevie Wonder’s “Too Shy to Say” for Jada and in response she played him En Vogue’s “Never Gonna Get It.”

“I’m excited to be back in business with HBO Max. We’ve had a lot of success with my last two specials so this will be great,” Wayans said in a release. “I know HBO Max and the sophisticated team of executives are notorious for being true tastemakers and snobs of comedy, so I am flattered that they found this special to be… special.”

Wayans wrote and produced the special, which was directed by Troy Miller. Executive producers include Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez, Michael Rotenberg, Steve Harris and Troy Miller.

Previously, Wayans has contributed specials like “Marlon Wayans Presents The Headliners” and “Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is” for the streamer.