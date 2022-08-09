Marlon Wayans Comedy Series ‘Book of Marlon’ in Development at Starz

Marlon Wayans is getting the comedy treatment at Starz.

The network is developing “Book of Marlon,” inspired by the actor and comedian’s life, it was announced on Tuesday. Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself in the series.

Wayans will star, co-write and executive produce the series. Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin are the showrunners as part of their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. They’ll also executive produce as will Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg.

“We believe Marlon is a once-in-a-generation talent and we’re thrilled to finally be working with him in this capacity on a show,” Riddle and Salahuddin said in a statement. “We can’t wait for people to get a glimpse of what his real life is like and we can’t thank Starz enough for allowing us to do so in an unflinchingly honest way.”

“We’re excited to be in business with such enthusiastic partners. Starz is a big brand, and we are happy to bring some smiles to the table,” Wayans said in a statement of his own. “It’s great to know that we can push the envelope and get into some good, fun trouble with this project on this platform. Diallo and Bashir are good friends and great collaborators. ‘Book of Marlon’ will be smart, fun and twisted with a dash of heart and a whole lot of unapologetic humor.”

“Book of Marlon” will be produced by Warner Bros. Television for Starz. Director of Original Programming Alex Alberts, senior vice president of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair and senior vice president of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the series on behalf of Starz

“We are beyond thrilled to develop this sophisticated and hilarious series with Marlon, Diallo, Bashir and Rick, who each bring their own level of artistry and authenticity to everything they touch,” Kathryn Busby, president, Original Programming at Starz, said in a statement. “I’ve long admired Diallo’s and Bashir’s work, and I’m excited to be working on a project as special as this with the incomparable Marlon Wayans at the center.”