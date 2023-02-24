Wanda Sykes Lands Second Netflix Standup Special ‘I’m an Entertainer’

Award-winning comedian Wanda Sykes will return to Netflix with a new hourlong comedy special premiering globally May 23.

The special, titled “I’m an Entertainer,” is directed by Linda Mendoza and was filmed in early February at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia.

“From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love,” the official logline states.

The upcoming special comes after Sykes’ “Not Normal” in 2019, which was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Sykes and Page Hurwitz will serve as executive producers on “I’m an Entertainer” under their Push It Productions banner

Push It Productions has produced a number of Netflix’s award-winning comedies, including “Michelle Buteau: Welcome Buteaupia,” “Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty,” “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah,” “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” “The Upshaws” and “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” special, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022.

Sykes’ other recent credits include Netflix’s “Q-Force” and “The Upshaws,” plus “Velma” on HBO Max. She is also part of the core cast of Hulu’s upcoming eight-episode television series, “History of the World: Part II,” a follow-up to the 1982 Mel Brooks film, which will release its first two episodes on March 6.