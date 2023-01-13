After 40 years, the hopes and dreams of a generation have finally come true: “History of the World Pt. 2” is almost here. Hulu announced on Thursday that TV series — the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 Mel Brooks movie — will premiere March 6. And along with that announcement comes the official trailer. Watch that above now.

The 8-episode series launches with the first two episodes on March 6, with two episodes released nightly through March 9.

Like “History of the World Part 1,” the show features a series of irreverent sketches inspired by different historical eras and, if it’s anything like the original film, also parodying the historical epics of Hollywood’s golden age. And like its predecessor, “History of the World Part 2” takes aims at numerous literal and figurative sacred cows.

There’s a sketch about how the Pope (Joe Lo Truglio) and other Church officials conspire in what amounts to a medieval marketing meeting to portray Jesus (Jay Ellis) as white instead of black. There’s a gun-toting ass-kicking Harriett Tubman (Wanda Sykes). There’s a very Mel Brooksian moment when Marco Polo (Jake Johnson) explains the pool game named after him to Kublai Khan. And lots, lots lots lots more.

But before you ask, no we didn’t get any hint that “Hitler: On Ice” and “Jews in Space,” gags teased at the end of the original film, actually got made. But we won’t mind as long as at least one episode has a musical number as incredible as Busby Berkeley-inspired “The Inquisition” from “Part 1.”

“History of the World Part 2” stars Mel Brooks (who is very much still alive at 96!), Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

They’re joined by a truly incredible all-star cast that includes: Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, Tyler James Williams.

Brooks serves as writer and executive producer along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith are executive producers. The Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Nick Kroll and Lance Bangs directed the 8-episode season. “History of the World, Part II” is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.