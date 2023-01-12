Taylor Swift made a magical, mystical, musical mirrorball appearance at The 1975 concert in the O2 in London on Thursday night to perform “Anti-Hero” from her latest album “Midnights.”

Excited fans captured Swift entering the stage set in her whimsical way, twirling around in her disco ball dress and looking around with an aloof air, as if she doesn’t know where she is. Knocks on a door preceded Swift’s surprise entrance, which brought screams from the audience.

When she arrived to her destination on the stage in front of the mic, Swift smiled, strapped on her acoustic guitar and played the top single from her 10th studio album “Midnights,” which she sprung on audiences at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards after winning the Video of the Year moon man for her “All Too Well” short film.

Taylor swift doint anti hero tonight at the 1975 pic.twitter.com/O2JdVuDKXA — George (@georgebpriv) January 12, 2023

The @taylornation Twitter account may have hinted at the mastermind’s surprise concert cameo with a tweet encouraging fans to gather for #AntiHeroTeaTime at 11:30AM EST.

“We’ll be streaming Anti-Hero & the remixes, watching the music video, and being generally problematic,” the tweet read, followed by ghost coffee emojis.

One scene in the “Anti-Hero” music video drew criticism in terms of fat-shaming, specific to a scene in which she steps on a scale and the evil alter ego of herself shakes her head at the result.

More fancams show Swift covering The 1975’s “The City” from their first and eponymous studio album. She can also be spotted drinking her signature drink, an old-fashioned cocktail (referenced in her “reputation” song “Getaway Car”) in the style of lead singer Matty Healy who often performs while sipping a glass of wine.

Swift herself embarks on a tour of her own soon. The “Eras” tour tickets created a blood bath online, which wasn’t helped by the faulty programming of Ticketmaster during the presale. Swift begins her highly anticipated stadium tour, with a total of 52 dates, March 17 in Arizona.