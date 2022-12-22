After debuting her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” in October and gaining awards buzz for her “All Too Well” short film and her original song for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Carolina,” Taylor Swift has set an astounding 28 industry records in 2022, including having most Top 10 hits by a female artist and becoming the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in U.S. history.

“Midnights” has earned 6 million album equivalent units worldwide, with 3 million in the U.S. alone, in the eight weeks since dropping Oct. 21. After achieving almost 1.6 million sales during its debut week, “Midnights” quickly became the fastest-selling album of the 11-time Grammy winner’s career.

Aside from earning 36.6 billion combined streams of her music and 22.4 million album-equivalent units to-date in 2022, the artist maintained her grasp on the awards world, with four Grammy nominations for Song of The Year, Best Country Song, Best Music Video and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Though “All Too Well” was not announced on the shortlist for the Oscars Live Action Short Film category, “Carolina” was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award and Hollywood Critics Association Award, and was named to the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song in 2023.

“Taylor is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career,” said Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO.

“Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular!” said Monte Lipman, Republic Records founder and CEO. “With more than two dozen historic milestones set by ‘Midnights,’ it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

Read on for a complete list of 28 records the artist has set in 2022: