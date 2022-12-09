Taylor Swift is set to make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, having written an original script for the studio herself. At this time, storyline and casting is unknown.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement.

Swift heads back to the big screen after a small appearance onscreen in “Amsterdam” alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington earlier this fall, and after directing the short film for her hit “All Too Well,” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The 14-minute short film was also written by Swift, and recently screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival with a special 35mm print, following an exclusive theatrical engagement in NYC at the AMC Lincoln Square 15. The short is eligible for submissions for the upcoming 95th Oscars.

At this year’s VMA Awards, Swift became the only solo artist ever to be honored with two Best Direction awards for her work on “All Too Well: The Short Film,” as well as on “The Man,” and only the second female to direct the winning video for Best Longform Video. These accolade came on top of her already earned 11 Grammys.

The short film is eligible for the Oscars’ Best Live-Action Short Film category.

Swift’s film with Searchlight will be produced by the studio, which recently released “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Menu” and more.