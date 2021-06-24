Wanda Sykes Comedy ‘The Upshaws’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of the Wanda Sykes sitcom “The Upshaws,” the streamer announced Thursday.

The multicamera comedy, which made its debut on the platform last month, will get 16 half-hour episodes for its second season, an increase from Season 1’s 10-episode order.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season,” said Regina Hicks, co-creator and co-showrunner on the series with Sykes. “And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

In addition to Sykes, the family comedy stars also Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

Sykes and Hicks executive produce alongside Epps, Page Hurwits and Niles Kirchner.

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” said Tracy Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”