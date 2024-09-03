‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Arrested for Possession, Child Endangerment After Incident at Tennessee Zoo

Amy Slaton-Halterman and Brian Scott Lovvorn are facing four charges each after police arrived on the scene due to a camel bite

Amy Slaton Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
Amy Slaton-Halterman, one half of TLC’s “1,000-lb Sisters,” has been arrested for drug possession and child endangerment after an incident at a Tennessee Zoo on Monday.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, officers arrived at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on Labor Day following reports of a camel bite.

“Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook. “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

Authorities hit Slaton-Halterman and companion Brian Scott Lovvorn with the child endangerment and drug possession charges after finding psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in their vehicle, with her two kids present. They were each charged with Schedule I and Schedule VI possession, in addition to two counts of child endangerment. They reportedly remain in custody at Crockett County Jail.

A photo of the reality TV star leaving the zoo surfaced a day later on TMZ, appearing to show Slaton-Halterman leaving on a stretcher holding her arm with a shirt wrapped around it, suggesting she could have been the one bit.

However, one of the Safari Park owners, Jon Conley, disputed those reports, stating Slaton-Halterman couldn’t have been bitten by the animal since her alleged injury doesn’t resemble that of a camel bite as her skin was seemingly sliced open with no bruising.

TheWrap has reached out to TLC for further comment.

Slaton-Halterman stars on “1,000-lb Sisters” alongside her sibling Tammy Slaton and ex Michael Halterman. The series premiered in 2020 and just finished up its fifth season in February.

