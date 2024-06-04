Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are welcoming viewers into their home for “The Baldwins” (working title), a new TLC reality series that will air in 2025 – months after the scheduled manslaughter trial of the “Rust” actor and producer.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” the network said in a release. “For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama.”

The project, which will focus on the couple and their seven children, was revealed in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec says in the video, which features his children running around and yelling. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

At one point, Alec jokes about having more kids, to which his wife responds: “Definitely not … we’re done having kids.” The video ends with Baldwin attempting to get the whole family to announce the show at the same time, which ends in chaos.

“We are the Baldwins, and we’re going to TLC! God help you all,” Alec adds.

Baldwin’s children include 19-month old,Ilaria Catalina Irena, 3-year-olds Maria Lucia Victoria and Eduardo “Edu” Pao, 5-year old Romeo Alejandro David, 7-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles, 8-year-old Rafael Thomas and 10-year-old Carmen Gabriela. He also shares 28-year-old Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The announcement comes as Baldwin is set to face trial for the October 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust.”

In January, a grand jury indicted Baldwin on two charges for his role in the shooting: Involuntary Manslaughter (Negligent Use of a Firearm) and Involuntary Manslaughter (Without Due Caution or Circumspection). He has since pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection will begin on July 9, with opening statements planned for the following day. The trial is expected to last eight days.