“That ’90s Show” is back for its second season with more teen drama and OG “That ’70s Show” cameos than last time.

In the trailer for Part 2, released Tuesday, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is back for another summer in Point Place with her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), though there’s some tension in the air after Leia’s almost-kiss with Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), which has been kept a secret from Leia’s long-distance boyfriend, Jay (Mace Coronel), and Leia’s close friend and Nate’s girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos).

“Now that I’m back for the whole summer I’m really starting to freak out,” Leia said in the trailer.

“You should be,” Ozzie responded. “Last summer you almost hooked up with her brother, didn’t tell your boyfriend, he didn’t tell his girlfriend and now we’re all stuck in a web of lies.”

Despite Leia and Nate’s best efforts to keep their rendezvous under the radar, their secret inevitably comes out — and prompts Nate to jump from the infamous Point Place water tower when Jay finds out.

“They know — they know everything,” Nate told Leia of their respective partners.

The new season will also see Leia stepping out of her comfort zone and embrace a more “metal” look to work alongside Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) at a more punk-rock clothing store — where she comes face-to-face with “That ’70s Show” star Seth Green.

Green isn’t the only “That ’70s Show” OG cast member to appear this season, with Laura Prepon returning as Donna while Don Stark reprises his role as Bob for an expanded role as he moves in across the street from Kitty and Red. Tommy Chong and Wayne Knight will also appear in the new season.

The next installment of “That ’90s Show” returns in two parts, with Part 2 premiering on June 27 while Part 3 premieres on October 24.