30 Most Anticipated Shows of Summer 2024

Summertime tends to be a quieter yet exciting period for the average TV viewer, as the broadcast season hiatus leaves room for big streaming and cable offerings to take center stage.

There might be a bit of a decrease in output now that the Emmy submission period is over, but there’s no lack of new and returning shows across broadcast, streaming and cable this summer. While the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will keep the world’s attention in late july, the return of Amazon’s “The Boys” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” will surely have fans talking throughout the next few months, while new shows like “Star Wars” spin-off “The Acolyte” on Disney+ and the animated “Terminator Zero” hope to burst into the zeitgeist. Broadcast will also have some returning favorites with new seasons like “The Bachelorette” and more.

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 30 most anticipated shows set for release this summer.

Jeremy Renner Taylor Handley in “Mayor of Kingstown.” (Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

“Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3 (Paramount+) — June 2

The fact that “Mayor of Kingstown” exists at all after Jeremy Renner’s terrifying accident, is a miracle. Incredibly the series will return for Season 3 this year, with Renner reprising his role as the “mayor” of a for-profit prison in a fictional rust belt town in Michigan. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan, who oversaw much of the first season before moving on to other parts of his vast empire. The second season wrapped up in March 2023, which makes the series’ return even more insane (the accident happened in January 2023). But Renner mended himself and got back to work. That kind of resilience would make his “Mayor of Kingstown” character proud. It would also probably worry him a little bit. — Drew Taylor

Amandla Stenberg in “The Acolyte” (Disney+)

“The Acolyte” (Disney+) — June 4

Disney+ is giving “Star Wars” fans their first live action look at The High Republic era with “The Acolyte.” The series takes place 100 years before “The Phantom Menace,” at the height of the Jedi group’s power and influence. A respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) is tasked to look into a crime spree and comes into contact with a former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg) as the two discover the emergence of dark side powers. Joining the pair in the mysterious new series are Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett and Jodi Turner-Smith. — Jacob Bryant

Ed O’Neill in “Clipped.” (Kelsey McNeal/FX)

“Clipped” (FX/Hulu) — June 4

FX and Hulu are taking viewers inside the scandal of notorious former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, whose racist remarks rocked the NBA after he was caught on a tape heard around the world. The limited series, which is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast “The Sterling Affair,” follows famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) as he joins the team in 2013 with plans to win the franchise’s first championship. But in order to win that title, he’ll have to minimize the influence of Sterling (Ed O’Neill) — who can be cheap, erratic and even a bully. Meanwhile, a power struggle is unfolding off the court between Sterling’s wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver) and his personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman). The Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme sees V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and leave Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate. — Lucas Manfredi

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 (Photo Credit: Starz)

“Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz) — June 7

One chapter of the larger “Power” universe is beginning its final chapter this summer. “Book II: Ghost,” the first sequel series to the Starz hit, will release its fourth and final season this year. Season 4 will end Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) story as he and Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo) band together to try and make it back to the top of the drug game. Along the way, they will form new alliances as their partnership is pushed to its limits when Brayden starts flirting with a new and more reckless lifestyle. This season will also include major arcs for Monet (Mary J. Blige), Davis (Method Man) and Effie (Alix Lapri). The first part of this upcoming season will premiere on June 7 with the second half premiering on Sept. 6. Though this may be the end of “Book II,” this is far from the end of “Power.” The crime drama, which originally concluded in 2020, has spawned three spinoffs: “Book II: Ghost,” “Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Book IV: Force.” “Book III” has been renewed for a fourth season, and “Book IV” has been renewed for a third. In March, Starz also announced it was moving forward with another spin-off, a prequel that will focus on Ghost and Tommy by the name of “Power: Origins.” So, yes, fans may be saying bye to Tariq, but 50 Cent’s drug-dealing drama is still going strong. — Kayla Cobb

Julio Torres in “Fantasmas.” (HBO)

“Fantasmas” (HBO) — June 7

Prepare to once again immerse yourself in the lush, fantastical and ethereally funny mind of Julio Torres. Technically, the comedy follows Torres and the people he meets along the way as he searches for a lost oyster earring in New York City. But because this is the creator of “Los Espookys” we’re talking about, “Fantasmas” is so much more than that plot. This search blends ridiculous sketches, jokes that make emotional rather than logical sense, wild characters and some of the most fabulous settings and costumes to appear in a comedy series. In addition to Torres, the show stars Martine Gutierrez and Tomas Matos with Julia Fox, Ziwe, Alexa Demie, Steve Buscemi, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang and Paul Dano appearing as guest stars. — KC

Stevan Ditter and Dominique Defoe in “Perfect Match” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Perfect Match” Season 2 (Netflix) — June 7

Netflix reality lovers, get ready for our own version of the Olympics. “Perfect Match” is back for a second season this summer that will bring together all-stars from across the Netflix universe, including “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “Dated & Related” and more. In addition to the novelty of watching your favorite contestants’ worlds’ collide, “Perfect Match” brings a twist to the table, enabling the most compatible couples to choose which bombshells to bring into the house — either to give a deserving contestant a shot at love, break up a strong couple or steal a date for themselves. Infamous “Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey, who recently competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” will mix and mingle with “Love Is Blind” alum Jessica Vestal, Izzy Zapata and Micah Lussier, “Perfect Match” Season 1 winner Dom Gabriel and “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 winner Elys Hutchinson, among others. — Loree Seitz

Jake Gyllenhaal (center) in “Presumed Innocent” (CREDIT: Apple)

“Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+) — June 12

Harrison Ford played the lead character Rusty Sabich in the 1990 movie, now Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of the married lawyer who looks awfully guilty when his mistress is found dead in this new adaptation of the Scott Turow thriller. Gyllenhaal also produces the limited series, alongside megaproducers David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. Renate Reinsve of “The Worst Person in the World” costars, along with Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Peter Sarsgaard and Kingston Rumi Southwick. — Sharon Knolle

“The Boys” Season 4 (Credit: Amazon’s Prime Video)

“The Boys” Season 4 (Prime Video) — June 13

“The Boys” are literally back in town with Season 4. In this next installment, Victoria Newman (Claudia Doumit) is inching closer to the Oval Office, but not without Homelander (Antony Starr) hovering over her every move. But aside from ruling his fellow Supes at Vought International — seeking advice from the brilliant Sage (Susan Heyward) — Homelander is adjusting to his new role as a father. As for Butcher, who’s only got a few months left to live, he’s lost his top rank as The Boys leader. With time running out, the team will have to work together to save the world from Homelander’s dastardly plans. The Season 4 cast of “The Boys” includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in “Bridgerton.” (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 2 (Netflix) — June 13

After teasing fans with the start of the friends-to-lovers arc between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), “Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 2 will delve back into the drama as the couple confronts sharing their engagement with their families and the rest of the Ton. And, of course, the other shoe has yet to drop for Penelope, who feels growing pressure from her estranged best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), to reveal her secret identity as gossip columnist Lady Whistledown with her now-fiancé. If a shaky friendship and the bomb of the century weren’t enough, Part 2 will also follow Benedict (Luke Thompson) as he sorts out his romantic desires with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), as well as Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who has begun a courtship with John Stirling (Victor Alli). — LS

Matt Smith in “House of the Dragon” Season 2 (Photo Credit: HBO)

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 (HBO) — June 16

Nearly two years since “House of the Dragon” first premiered, the “Game of Thrones” prequel series will return for an epic second installment. “House of the Dragon” Season 2 will pick up with Westeros on the brink of civil war after Aemond’s dragon, Vhagar, killed Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys in the first season. Despite Rhaenyra’s previous determination to peacefully claim the throne over her half-brother, Aegon, Lucerys’ death marks the final blow for an all-out war between House Targaryen and House Hightower, with childhood best friends Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) on opposite ends of the conflict. — LS

Krysten Ritter in “Orphan Black: Echoes” (Sophie Giraud/AMC)

“Orphan Black: Echoes” (AMC/AMC+/BBC America) — June 23

It’s been seven years since Tatiana Maslany’s Emmy-winning sestras found their happy ending, but the world of “Orphan Black” is still rife with sci-fi horror in “Echoes.” Now set in 2052, Krysten Ritter leads a direct continuation of the original show, focusing less on the clones themselves and more on the moral dilemmas associated with the science — now run by an adult Kira. A lot of the DNA from “Orphan Black” reverberates in “Echoes,” including a focus on family, identity and the power of women (but we still miss the clone acting). Plus, diehard fans can also expect to see a few familiar faces despite the time jump. P.S. Since the sequel series has already aired in Australia, try to avoid the Wikipedia page if you don’t want to be spoiled. — JD Knapp

Carmen Maura, Victoria Bazúa and Eva Longoria in “Land of Women.” (Apple TV+)

“Land of Women” (Apple TV+) — June 26

It’s been years since Eva Longoria led the cast of a TV dramedy, but Apple TV+’s “Land of Women” should be the perfect story to kick off her TV renaissance. After years prioritizing producing and directing efforts, the “Desperate Housewives” star is set to lead the cast and EP this international family saga, based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel “La tierra de las mujeres.” The six-episode series follows Gala (Longoria), a New York socialite whose life takes a drastic turn after her husband is caught in a financial scheme, leading her to take her mother (Carmen Maura) and daughter (Victoria Bazúa) back to their native town in Spain, which Gala’s mother had vowed never to return to more than 50 years before. Filmed in English and Spanish, “Land of Women” was created by Ramón Campos (“Gran Hotel,” “Cable Girls”), Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández and is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. The show is an Apple Studios production, produced by Bambú Producciones and executive produced by showrunner Campos, Neira, Sedes, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito and Longoria via UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel in “My Lady Jane.” (Jonathan Prime/Prime Video)

“My Lady Jane” (Prime Video) — June 27

Though “Bridgerton” appears to be the period drama of the spring and summer seasons, Prime Video hopes to take the historical drama genre to hyperreal heights with “My Lady Jane.” Inspired by the young adult historical novels by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows, the eight-episode drama follows an alternate reality in English royal history where Lady Jane Grey avoids execution and pursues a life of fun, romance and adventure. Emily Bader takes on the role of Jane, while the rest of the cast includes Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon and Jim Broadbent. Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Meredith Glynn. Executive producers include Laurie MacDonald and Sarah Bradshaw. Jamie Babbit directed five of the eight episodes and is also producing director and executive producer. — JAB

Callie Haverda as Leia and Kurtwood Smith as Red in “That ‘90s Show” Part 2 (Netflix)

“That ‘90s Show” Part 2 (Netflix) — June 27

Hello Wisconsin! The next installment of “That ‘90s Show” returns as Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) spends the summer of 1996 back in Point Place with her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). Part 2 will pick up nine months into Leia’s long distance relationship with Jay (Mace Coronel), who is in the dark that Leia almost kissed Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), as is Nate’s girlfriend, Nikki. The summer won’t be as carefree as the secrets brew among the friends before the truth bombs eventually drop. “That ‘70s Show” stars Don Stark, who played Donna’s dad Bob Pinciotti, and Laura Prepon, who starred as Donna, also return as guest stars. — LS

Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear.” (FX)

“The Bear” Season 3 (FX/Hulu) — June 27

Yes chef, “The Bear” is back for season 3. And yes chef, your blood pressure almost certainly will skyrocket again. But, that’s really the fun of this show, isn’t it? Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew are back at it, trying not just to make their new restaurant profitable, but also earn a Michelin star. The staff of The Bear is also growing with their newfound stature, meaning new cast members to fall in love with. Worry not though, your favorites are all returning, including Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, and all the rest. — Andi Ortiz

A still from “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.” (Disney)

“Zombies: The Re-Animated Series” (Disney) — June 28

You can’t keep a good zombie down. Especially if that zombie is a part of Disney’s musical franchise. The first “Zombies” film debuted as a Disney Channel Original Movie (or DCOM) in 2018. It inspired two more sequels, with the third film debuting on Disney+ in 2022. While we wait for the fourth film, coming in 2025 and subtitled “Dawn of the Vampires,” why not watch this new animated series? Brightly colored and full of peppy songs, the new show comes from Aliki Theofilopoulos (who oversaw the similar live-action-to-animated-series “Descendants: Wicked World”) and Jack Ferriolo (a veteran of beloved Disney animated series “Amphibia”) alongside the films’ writers Joseph Russo and David Light. The only thing tougher to get rid of than zombies are the songs that will undoubtedly get lodged in your head. — DT

Jenn Tran on “The Bachelor” (Photo Credit: ABC)

“The Bachelorette” Season 21 (ABC) — July 8

Reality dating shows are hitting their prime this summer, as “The Bachelorette” returns for its 21st season, led by “The Bachelor” alum Jenn Tran, making history as the franchise’s first-ever Asian American lead. After first being introduced on “The Bachelor” Season 28 while dating leading man Joey Graziadei, the 26-year-old, who is currently studying to become a physician assistant and lives in Miami, will step into the spotlight to find a reliable and thoughtful life partner. As is “Bachelor” tradition, Tran will date a pool of 20+ men before narrowing it down to several finalists, whose families she will meet before having an overnight date with three men and committing to an engagement. “The Bachelorette” will also serve as a precursor for “Bachelor” Nation ahead of the debut of “The Golden Bachelorette” this fall. — LS

Peacock

“Those About to Die” (Peacock) — July 18

Director Roland Emmerich is bringing Daniel P. Mannix’s nonfiction classic “Those About to Die” to the small screen in a new Peacock series helmed by two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins. Set in the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, the series will explore the dirty business of entertaining the masses and giving the mob what they want most: blood and sport. Joining Hopkins in the series is an ensemble of characters portrayed by Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Lara Wolf, Angeliqa Devi, Kyshan Wilson and Alicia Edogamhe. — LM

Oona O’Brien as Devon, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Peyton List as Tory Nichols in “Cobra Kai” (Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

“Cobra Kai” Season 6 Part 1 (Netflix) — July 18

Though the final season of “Cobra Kai” is being dissected into three parts that will stretch into 2025, Part 1 hits in July and picks up with the Cobra Kai dojo being completely banned from activity in the Valley, and it’s students and senseis alike deciding how they want to proceed to compete in Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Senseis Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will also have to deal with original Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove), who faked his own death and escaped from prison at the end of Season 5. — JB

Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram in “Lady in the Lake” (Photo Credit: Apple TV+)

“Lady in the Lake” (Apple TV+) — July 19

Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram of “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” star in the miniseries, which is based on the 2019 novel of the same title by Laura Lippman. It’s set in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder inspires housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to become an investigative journalist. That sets her on a “collision course” with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working Black woman juggling motherhood, several jobs and a passionate commitment to her community. The cast includes David Corenswet, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Mikey Madison, Al’Jaleel McGhee and Charlie Hofheimer. — SK

Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) “Snowpiercer” Season 4 (Photo Credit: AMC)

“Snowpiercer” Season 4 (AMC/AMC+) — July 21

You know what they say — Warner Bros. Discovery’s trash is another network’s treasure. After TNT announced they would not be airing the fourth season of “Snowpiercer,” AMC swept in and grabbed Season 4. The 10-episode final season will follow the divide between Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and those who chose to remain on the train and those who decided to follow Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) to the outside world and New Eden. Based on the 2013 Bong Joon-ho movie of the same name, the series takes place seven years after the world has become an unlivable frozen wasteland. It explores the class divides and growing frustrations as survivors learn how to live together on the perpetually moving Eternal Train. — KC

Batman returns in new animated series on Prime Video. (Prime Video/DC)

“Batman: Caped Crusader” (Prime Video) — Aug. 1

Ready for a summer vacation to Gotham? It’s got everything you could want — murderous clowns, streets riddled with crime and an unhinged masked vigilante taking matters into his own hands. “Batman: Caped Crusader” saw its fate in jeopardy as the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut costs. Thankfully Prime Video swooped in, committing to two seasons of the show (with a possibility for more). There is still plenty that we don’t know about the series, which hails from “Batman: The Animated Series” veteran Bruce Timm, “The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams, including who voices the title character (and any of the other heroes and villains that encircle Batman). We do know that Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Clayface and Commissioner Gordon will make appearances, and that the show will retain the 1940’s futurism of the previous animated series. Also worth noting that comics legend Ed Brubaker will be writing and executive producing the new show, which is very exciting indeed. Time to throw up the Bat-signal. We need this ASAP. — DT

Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman in “The Umbrella Academy”.” (Netflix)

“Umbrella Academy” Season 4 (Netflix) — Aug. 8

The fourth and final season picks up right where the Season 3 cliffhanger left us — with the Hargreeves family dropped into a whole new timeline created by their father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). Now Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castneda) Viktor (Elliot Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Five (Aiden Gallagher) have to find their place in this new world without their powers to keep them safe. — JB

Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris” Season 4 (Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix) — Aug. 15

Say “bonjour” to the biggest drama in Europe when “Emily in Paris” returns for its fourth installment after the explosive Season 3 finale. After three seasons of skidding the feelings friends Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) have for one another, their romance is finally out in the open after Camille (Camille Razat)’s outburst at her and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding. Now, Emily is left with a broken friendship with Camille, a distrust from Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and an ambiguous situationship with Gabriel — all while Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s child. Season 4 might also bring a much-needed change of scenery as Collins teased Emily will be going on a “Roman holiday.” — LS

Jabari Banks as Will and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

“Bel-Air” Season 3 (Peacock) — Aug. 15

In Season 3 of “Bel-Air,” school is out, which means the fresh prince is hitting the streets to enjoy summertime. The freedom gives Will (Jabari Banks) the opportunity to explore the activities he enjoys while partnering up with his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan), who wants to repair his damaged reputation and leave his life of addiction behind. In the midst of their adventures, they’ll discover the differences in their backgrounds can ultimately bring them closer together. The Season 4 cast includes Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). — RH

Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Photo credit: Disney/Crystal Power)

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 (Hulu) — Aug. 22

Order in the court! The beloved legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” has made its official comeback, welcoming series newbie Morris Chestnut as a suave, charming and media-savvy defense attorney who likes to work with underdogs. In Season 2, lead Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) brings Corey (Chestnut) in to help with her newest high-profile case. However, she starts to see that his results aren’t living up to his shiny image and that he’s jeopardizing her role at the firm. After some marital woes and friendship fallouts, Jax is also finally rekindling the romance in her marriage with husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman). But while love is in the air, the drama unfolds after Jax learns her best friend murdered her husband. Heading back to the stand alongside Corinealdi, Freeman and Chestnut, are cast members Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima. — RH

Harper (Myha’la) in “Industry” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

“Industry” Season 3 (HBO) — Aug. 16

Pierpoint is taking a serious look at ethical investing in “Industry” Season 3 and Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) end up at the center focus of a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck – played by “Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harrington. Meanwhile, after quitting Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is looking to get back into the finance game with an unlikely partner. — JB

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Season 3 finale of “Only Murders in the Building.” (Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 (Hulu) — Aug. 27

New York’s favorite true-crime podcasters — Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) — are leaving the Arconia and headed to Hollywood to search for answers, and find the culprit who murdered Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) after the Brazzos stunt double was shot in Charles’ apartment at the end of the Hulu whodunnit comedy’s showstopping Season 3. The trio will be joined in Season 4 by Oliver’s love interest Loretta (Meryl Streep), as well as a stacked line-up of fresh celebrity guest stars, including Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy and Zach Galifianiakis. Additional stars for the upcoming season include Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind and more. — LM

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon Prime)

“Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Aug. 29

“Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” — the highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s LOTR prequel – returns to round out the summer. The series jumps right back into things with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) finally revealed and making moves to bring an end to the peaceful Second Age of Middle-earth. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin ( Owain Arthur), and The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) all rally in their respective parts of the world to prepare to combat the new threat. Others returning for Season 2 include Markella Kavanagh, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, and Charles Edwards. — JB

Netflix

“Terminator Zero” (Netflix) — Aug. 29

You can already hear Brad Fiedel’s iconic “Terminator” theme song in your head, can’t you? Us too. After years spent unsuccessfully trying to revive the big-screen “Terminator” franchise, most recently with 2019’s underrated “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the rights holders have made the pivot to small-screen animation with “Terminator Zero.” The new series, created by “The Batman” cowriter Matt Tomlin, follows Malcolm Lee, a scientist developing an AI program to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself targeted by an unknown assassin (spoiler: it’s a Terminator). The new show supposedly treats every previous “Terminator” film as canon, which is insane considering how tangled the timelines have become, and features a strong Japanese influence. This comes from the fact that Production I.G., the legendary Japanese animation studio behind “Ghost in the Shell” and “Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion,” plus the O-Ren flashback sequence in “Kill Bill, Vol. 1,” is handling the animation for the new series. A hard-edged “Terminator” anime being released on Judgment Day? Could anything be better? — Drew Taylor