After a strike-filled 2023, a number of TV shows are still waiting to be renewed or canceled by their respective networks and streamers in 2024.

As broadcast and cable networks — as well as their streaming counterparts —double down on their impending decisions for on the bubble series, the fate for both freshman shows and longrunning series hangs in the balance.

This year TV fans will say goodbye to several beloved favorites, including Chuck Lorre’s CBS sitcoms “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Young Sheldon,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ABC’s “Station 19,” Disney’s “Bunk’d” and Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” to name a few.

Get latest on the future of your favorite shows below:

“American Born Chinese” (Disney+) – Canceled

The series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, which stars Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu and Ke Huy Quan, was canceled by Disney+ after just one season in early January.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS) – Ending

Chuck Lorre’s comedy starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku will end with its fifth season at CBS, which is set air on Feb. 12.

“Bookie” (Max) – Renewed

Just as one Chuck Lorre show was canceled, another was renewed. The comedy series starring Sebastian Maniscalco as a veteran Los Angeles bookie was renewed by Max for a second season in early January.

“Bunk’d” (Disney+) – Ending

Disney Channel’s longest-running live-action series will come to an end as it airs its last 10 episodes in 2024.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Ending

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 12 (John Johnson/HBO)

The Larry David-led and created comedy is set to return for its 12th and final season on Sunday, Feb. 4.

“As ‘Curb’ comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement announcing the series’ end. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (Syndicated) – Renewed

The daytime talk series helmed by Drew Barrymore was renewed for a fifth season in January.

Fix My Frankenhouse” (HGTV) – Renewed

The series, following husband-wife team Mike and Denese Butler as they fix hodge-podge properties, was renewed for a second season in January

“The Flight Attendant” (Max) – Canceled

The thriller series led by Kaley Cuoco, which was originally billed as a limited series, will come to an end with its second season, which came to a close in spring 2022, the streamer announced in January.

“The Good Doctor” (ABC) – Ending

The medical drama starring Freddie Highmore will end with its upcoming seventh season, which kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Freddie Highmore in “The Good Doctor” (ABC/Jeff Weddell)

“Good Trouble” (Freeform) – Ending

The beloved spin-off of “The Fosters” will come to an end with its fifth season on Freeform, which premiered its final episodes on Jan. 2. Amid the cancellation, “Good Trouble” creators were given the opportunity to film additional scenes to wrap up the show with a supersized series finale, according to an individual with knowledge of production plans.

“House of Villains” (E!) – Renewed

The reality competition series, hosted by Joel McHale, was renewed for a second season Jan. 18, after debuting as the cable network’s most watched new series in three years. Season 1 concluded in December with Tanisha Thomas crowned as the winner.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated) – Renewed

The talk show, led by Jennifer Hudson, was renewed for a third season by Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television in January.

“Julia” (Max) – Canceled

The Julia Child-inspired series was canceled by Max in January, less than a month after its second installment aired its finale on Dec. 21.

“Minx” (Starz) – Canceled Again

After saving it from its first cancellation at Max, “Minx” was canceled again in early January after Starz opted not to move forward with Season 3 of the comedy series. Seasons 1 and 2 are set to remain on the Starz app, as well as on all major platforms.

“Rap Sh!t” (Max) – Canceled

Aida Osman and KaMillion in “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 (Max)

Issa Rae’s music industry series, which starred Aida Osman and KaMillion as rap duo Shawna and Mia, was canceled by the streamer after two seasons in January.

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+) – Renewed

The espionage drama starring Gary Oldman was renewed for a fifth season by the streamer in early January, following the release of Season 3.

“Station 19” (ABC) – Ending

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off series will wrap up its seven-season run, as it premieres its final installments beginning Thursday, March 14.

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – Ending

Taylor Sheridan’s famed western drama, which stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton, will come to an end as the second half of “Yellowstone” Season 5 resumes production in late spring 2024.

“Young Sheldon” (CBS) – Ending

Chuck Lorre’s “The Big Bang Theory” prequel series is set to end with its upcoming seventh season, which is slated to premiere Feb. 15.