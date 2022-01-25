‘American Rust’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

“American Rust” will end with just one season. The Showtime series has been canceled, TheWrap has confirmed.

“We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” a statement on behalf of Showtime read. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

The show followed the “story of survival and transcendence” “told through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices.” Season 1 saw Harris decide what lengths he would go to, to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney), after a murder ripped through town per Showtime’s logline.

In addition to Daniels and Tierney, the show also starred Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”), David Alvarez (“West Side Story”), Alex Neustaedter (“Colony”), Julia Mayorga (“It Is Decidedly So”), Mark Pellegrino (“Supernatural”) and Rob Yang (“The Resident”).

It filmed in Pittsburgh and the first season spanned nine episodes.