‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“Tell Me Lies” will be back for another season at Hulu, and that’s the truth.

The soapy college-set drama series has been renewed for a third season, Hulu announced on Thursday, with showrunner and EP Meaghan Oppenheimer remaining at the helm.

First premiering in September 2022, “Tell Me Lies” tells the twisted love story between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), which extends years past their college graduation into another timeline eight years later. Season 2 picked up after their dramatic breakup at the end of summer and saw the pair fall into a new toxic dynamic as exes, while also following the relationship woes within their friend group (played by Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook and Alicia Crowder).

Season 2 also added “Gossip Girl” actor Thomas Doherty as a love interest for Lucy, as well as “Lucifer” star Tom Ellis as Oliver, a married professor who becomes intertwined with the group through his relationship with Bree (Missal).

After Season 2 shed more light on the 2015 storyline (the main college storyline is set in 2008), Oppenheimer told TheWrap she would “definitely like to see more of 2015” in a potential Season 3.

“I know what happens to Lucy and Stephen’s relationship — I know what their final breakup in college is, and how that very permanently damages her and sets her up to be the person we meet in 2015 and I have some ideas for what would happen, but … once we get into the room, ideas change and morph and grow,” Oppenheimer said in October. “I do think it would be interesting to see a lot more of 2015 now, especially with what happens at the end of Season 2.”

During Season 2’s weekly release on Hulu this fall, social engagement increased eight-fold from the first season, and “Tell Me Lies” stayed on Hulu’s Top 15 list for over 50 consecutive days throughout its sophomore run.

Based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, the 20th Television-produced show is executive produced by Oppenheimer, Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski, who executive produce under their Belletrist banner, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan, who EP for Rebelle Media, as well as Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer. Lovering serves as a consulting producer.

The first two seasons of “Tell Me Lies” are available to stream on Hulu.