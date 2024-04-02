‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 21 at ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” is set to return for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, TheWrap has learned.

The medical procedural has been renewed for a 21st season, extending its run as the longest-running primetime series in ABC history, as well as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a milestone the show reached in 2019.

The news comes as “Grey’s Anatomy” rolls out its 20th season, which premiered Thursday, March 14. First premiering in 2005, the Ellen Pompeo-led series welcomed new showrunner Meg Marinis onboard for Season 20, replacing former showrunner Krista Vernoff, who stepped down from her showrunning duties for both “Grey’s” and “Station 19.”

“The loyalty and love of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

The Season 20 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” scored the show’s strongest performance since February 2023, outperforming last season’s previous 11 episodes. The launch reached 7.92 million viewers and scored a 2.32 rating among the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 across a week of multiplatform viewing data, according to Nielsen and internal streaming data.

Despite stepping back from the show, Pompeo appears in several Season 20 episodes, providing a voiceover for every episode of the installment. Additional cast includes Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack and Anthony Hill, as well as interns played by Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis and Niko Terho.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by Shondaland and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Grey’s Anatomy” premieres Thursdays at 9 p.m. and streams the day after on Hulu. All seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” are available to stream on Hulu.