‘Arcane’ to End With Season 2, Which Returns in November

“Arcane,” one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed and anticipated originals, will be ending with Season 2. The news comes from the latest video for the animated series, which teases Season 2 as the “final chapter.”

The tense teaser shows several shots of characters putting on armor and loading weapons before it zooms in on Vi (Hailee Steinfeld). “I will lead a strike team into Zaun with three objectives,” Vi says. “Locate Jinx. Dismantle Shimmer. And neutralize any agents still loyal to Silco.”

With a clenched fist, the action and explosions then start. “My sister is gone,” Jinx (Ella Purnell) says. “This has to end.” Watch the full teaser above.

“‘Arcane’ is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said Christian Linke during a League Dev Update that went live on Tuesday. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of ‘Arcane’ wraps up with this second season. But ‘Arcane’ is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

The second season will premiere in November of 2024, which was previously announced last year during Netflix’s annual Geeked Week.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, “Arcane” is set in the “League of Legends” universe and draws from the popular video game franchise. It primarily follows Vi (Steinfeld) and Jinx (Purnell), two sisters who find themselves trapped between clashing convictions and technologies as they navigate the utopian city of Piltover and the underbelly of Zaun.

The idea for “Arcane” first came about in 2015 and took six years to make, according to Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent. The series quickly became a hit after it premiered, earning a coveted 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series went on to make history, becoming the first video game adaptation to win Annie Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. Altogether, Season 1 took home nine Annie Awards, including Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production, and the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

In addition to Steinfeld and Purnell, “Arcance” Season 1 starred Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, Harry Lloyd, JB Blanc, Reed Shannon and Mick Wingert.