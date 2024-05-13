Doug Belgrad Tapped as Netflix’s VP of Film Under Dan Lin

Former Sony exec Doug Belgrad has been tapped to become Netflix’s vice president of film under Dan Lin, the streamer announced on Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug to our film team as vice president of Film,” Lin said in a statement to TheWrap. “He brings a wealth of experience to the role from his many years as a respected studio executive, producer and co-financier. We will be leaning on Doug’s great creative instincts, his eye for talent and his deep relationships across the filmmaking and talent community. We can’t wait for him to get started and look forward to his many contributions as we pursue our mission to make best-in-class films across every genre.”

Belgrad added: “It will be a privilege to work with the incredible team at Netflix and take on the responsibility of supervising film production for the biggest provider of filmed entertainment in the world. I’m inspired by the chance to work alongside Dan, whose taste as a filmmaker and hitmaker is well proven. From the first time we met about this role, I felt we shared a vision about the future of film at Netflix. As an executive and producer, I’ve been fortunate to work with many of the world’s most talented filmmakers and performers. There is no better place to continue that work than Netflix, whose global reach and resources are unmatched. While it isn’t easy to leave 2.0 Entertainment, the company is in great hands with Sophie and Zack. I’ll watch proudly as they continue to turn out great entertainment.”

Lin, the producer behind successful franchises like “The Lego Movie” and “It,” joined Netflix in the spring. He replaced the previous head of Netflix’s film division, Scott Stuber, who left in January.

Belgrad is a veteran film executive and producer. In 2016, he founded 2.0 Entertainment, a production company based at Sony Pictures. He recently produced the films “Gran Turismo” and “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” set for release in June. Prior credits as a producer include “Bad Boys for Life,” “The Pope’s Exorcist” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Before 2.0 Entertainment, Belgrad spent over 25 years at Sony Pictures, most recently as the president of the Motion Picture Group. In that role, Belgrad managed creative and business decision-making and financial planning across all of SPE’s film labels. Before that, he spent 10 years as president and head of production at Columbia Pictures.

While an executive at Sony, he was involved in launching or revitalizing almost all of Sony’s live-action I.P., including the “Spider-Man” franchise, “Jumanji,” “Ghostbusters,” “Men in Black,” “Bad Boys,” “Jump Street,” “Grown-Ups,” “Smurfs” and others.

2.0 Entertainment has more than 20 film projects and television series in active development. As the company moves forward, it is exploring a strategic relationship with MRC. The company’s slate will now be overseen by executives Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy, who will take on leadership roles.