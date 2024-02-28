Dan Lin to Replace Scott Stuber as Head of Netflix Film

Dan Lin has been tapped to replace Scott Stuber as the chairman of Netflix film, the company announced on Wednesday. Stuber will leave the streamer in March.

Lin will begin on April 1 and report to Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer. The executive and producer was previously in talks to run DC Films for Warner Bros.

Netflix and Lin previously worked together on projects such as Oscar-nominated film “The Two Popes” and the new live-action series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

“Dan’s experience as both an executive and a producer is marked by a consistent ability to draw in exceptional filmmakers,” Bajaria said in a statement to TheWrap. “But what really got my attention was his creation of Rideback, a dynamic community for filmmakers, fostering collaborative and creative environments. His visionary approach has led to the establishment of incubators and residencies, propelling the careers of extraordinary talent, as well as a steady slate of blockbuster films. I can’t wait for Dan to infuse Netflix with his innovation and talent. I’m excited to work with him to bring a diverse range of exceptional films to our global audience.”

Lin added, “While I’ve been approached many times during my past 15 years at Rideback, I could truly never imagine leaving until Bela reached out with this incredible opportunity. Bela’s vision for the Netflix film division immediately interested me as it aligned so strongly with my own personal and professional values and what we have been building at Rideback. There is such a strong foundation that’s already been established in the film division at Netflix, one I’m excited to take to the next level as we continue growing this creative community to make Netflix the No. 1 home for filmmakers.”

“My past experiences working with Ted and the Netflix team on ‘The Two Popes’ and most recently ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ have been exceptional, so this felt like a natural transition to join a team that I highly respect and have been in the trenches with already,” he continued. “It’s always been my aspiration at Rideback to make movies with worldwide appeal and universal themes, and there is no better place to do that than at the company with the widest global audience. It’s an incredible opportunity that I couldn’t say no to, and as hard as it is to leave Rideback, a company I love, I’m excited now to hand over the reins to the new co-CEOs Jonathan Eirich and Michael LoFaso, who will no doubt take Rideback to levels that even I hadn’t envisioned.”

Lin is the founder and CEO of Rideback, an entertainment company known for producing tentpole live-action and animated content for global audiences. Since forming his company in 2008, Lin has produced films that have grossed $6 billion in worldwide box office. Prior to founding Rideback, Lin served as senior vice president of production for Warner Bros. Pictures. During his eight-year tenure at the studio from 1999 to 2007, he oversaw the development and production of major motion pictures such as Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning drama “The Departed.”

