Behind Scott Stuber’s Netflix Exit: A Battle Over Theatrical and Costly Disappointments

The chairman of Netflix Films frequently pushed for longer theatrical windows, including an experiment for “Glass Onion” that failed to happen

,
, and
Netflix’s Chairman of Film, Scott Stuber (TheWrap/Chris Smith)

As distributors, executives and filmgoers entered the Eccles theater in Park City, Utah on Monday for the Sundance screening of Netflix’s buzzy rom-com “Hit Man,” discussion wasn’t on the movie so much as on the news primed to shake up the streamer’s entire film unit: Netflix’s Chairman of Film, Scott Stuber, is leaving the company in March.

The move, on the surface, seemed surprising. Stuber ushered in Netflix’s entire original film strategy after joining the company in 2017. Just this past November, he and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stood together at the unveiling of the newly renovated Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, a continuation of the company’s attempt to give films from some of their most esteemed filmmakers a semblance of a theatrical release.

Kristen Lopez

Kristen Lopez joined TheWrap as Film Editor in 2022. She has been a pop culture essayist, critic, and editor whose articles have appeared at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. She was previously the TV Editor for IndieWire where she was nominated for a SoCal Journalism Award and National Journalism Award by the LA Press…

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

