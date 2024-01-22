Netflix Film Chairman Scott Stuber Exits to Start Own Company

Scott Stuber, who spearheaded much of Netflix’s recent push into original movies, is stepping down as the film chairman at the streamer to start a new media company, he said in a statement obtained by TheWrap on Monday.

Stuber had been in the role of chairman since January 2023.

“Seven years ago, Reed and Ted offered me the amazing opportunity to join Netflix and create a new home for original movies,” Stuber said in the statement of Netflix bosses Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos. “I am proud of what we accomplished and am so grateful to all the filmmakers and talent who trusted us to help tell their stories. Thank you to Ted, Reed, Greg, Bela and the entire team, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

Stuber is staying at the streamer through the middle of March. Chief content officer Bela Bajaria will be overseeing the search for Stuber’s replacement.

Stuber spearheaded acquisitions and productions such as “Red Notice,” the Sandra Bullock thriller “Bird Box,” and Rian Johnson’s star-studded murder mystery sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Under Stuber’s leadership Netflix was the most nominated studio at the Academy Awards for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, 2022).

“Scott has helped lead the new paradigm of how movies are made, distributed and watched. He attracted unbelievable creative talent to Netflix, making us a premiere film studio,” co-CEO Sarandos added. “Under his leadership, we’ve become the most nominated studio for three years in a row at the Academy Awards – including eight Best Picture nominations, two Best International Feature Oscars, two Best Documentary Feature Oscars and our first Best Animated Feature Oscar. Scott, thank you for your leadership and friendship and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Bajaria added: “What Scott has accomplished in seven years is nothing short of amazing. He created a world-class film studio, not only by working with established filmmakers, but also finding and supporting first time creators. He’s been such a trusted partner and friend to me and many others, and I hope to find new ways to continue to work together.”

Prior to Netflix, he founded and ran Bluegrass Films, which produced such hits as “Ted,” “Central Intelligence” and “Safe House,” among many others. A former vice chairman of worldwide production at Universal Studios, he was responsible for many of its critically-acclaimed, award-winning, and commercially successful films, including “A Beautiful Mind,” “Seabiscuit,” “Cinderella Man,” “Jarhead,” “8 Mile,” “Meet the Parents” and its follow-up films, plus both the “Bourne” and “Fast and the Furious” franchises. More than 20 of the films he supervised have grossed over $100 million at the U.S. box office.

Bloomberg first reported Monday’s news of his departure from Netflix.