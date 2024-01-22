Netflix Acquires Sundance Horror Film ‘It’s What’s Inside’ for $17 Million

Sundance deal making has resumed as Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to horror film “It’s What’s Inside” for $17 million, the streamer announced on Monday.

The film is written and directed by Greg Jardin.

The official logline is as follows: A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.

“It’s What’s Inside” stars Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David Thompson.

William Rosenfeld, Kate Andrews, Jason Baum and Raúl Domingo produced the film. The executive producers are Colman Domingo, Ulf Ek, Robert Kapp.

The film is the second major 8 figure sale after “A Real Pain” sold to Searchlight for $10 million over the weekend.

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance.

“It’s What’s Inside” premiered in the Midnight Section on January 19 at The Ray Theatre.

Reaction on social media for the horror film is very positive.

“It’s What’s Inside is a total BLAST. It lit me up like a pinball machine, it’s so maximally entertaining. Destined to be the next indie thriller gem that smashes the box office, or so I hope. If you want an adrenaline shot of original, inventive storytelling, this is for you, said a Twitter user.

“IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE is one of my favorite films of Sundance 2024. I am OBSESSED with this concept, the acting gymnastics required to pull it off, and the extremely clever visual techniques Greg Jardin uses to make the premise soar<” added Collider’s Perri Nemiroff.

