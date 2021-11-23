arcane

Netflix

‘Arcane’ Surpasses ‘Squid Game’ as the Most In-Demand New TV Series | Chart

by | November 23, 2021 @ 3:49 PM

This week the latest hit from Netflix, ”Arcane,“ ended the weeks-long run of ”Squid Game“ at the top of Parrot Analytics chart

“Arcane” has entered the arena.

This week the latest hit from Netflix, “Arcane,” ended the weeks-long run of “Squid Game” at the top of Parrot Analytics’ chart of what the measurement company calls the “most in-demand breakout series.” The animated show, which is based on Riot Games’ hit video game “League of Legends” and serves as a prequel to the game, has been able to tap into demand from the existing fan base and also appeal to casual viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Grammy Nominations 2022 Harvey Mason Jr.

Grammys Chief Says Nominations Are ‘Trending in the Right Direction’ After Voting Rules Changes
Dancing With the Stars

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Finale Wins Monday in Ratings

‘Tinderbox’ Author James Andrew Miller on How Blockbuster Nearly Killed HBO
2021 American Music Awards

Ratings: ABC’s American Music Awards Steady With Last Year’s Record Lows
111921 Miky Lee Artwork V2

Inside Korean Mogul Miky Lee’s Billion-Dollar Hollywood Play | Analysis

Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ Renewed for Season 2
macys thanksgiving day parade nfl football

Thanksgiving Surprise! Macy’s Parade Usually Gobbles Up More Viewers Than Primetime Football | Chart
The Blacklist - Season 9

Ratings: ‘Law & Order’-Less NBC Sheds 800,000 Viewers From Last Week
Arcane League of Legends Riot Entertainment

‘Arcane’ Fire: Why ‘League of Legends’ Creator Riot Games Is Producing TV and Film Projects in House

Can Twitter Blue Become a New Revenue Stream for Digital Publishers?

ABC Originals Settle for Ratings Tie With NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Reruns on Wednesday