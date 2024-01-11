‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed for Season 5

Daytime talk series “The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed for a fifth season.

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures announced the news Thursday.

“‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is firing on all cylinders this season,” McMahon said. “Drew continues to catapult the show into the cultural zeitgeist with her empathetic and thoughtful interviews transporting viewers into her living room, where they feel like they are listening to a conversation between two friends that they are a part of. It’s an experience unlike any other in television. Drew is truly creating magic in daytime, and we’re thrilled to continue to bring that to our stations.”

CBS Stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and they will continue to do so through 2025.

Barrymore’’s signature interview style has continued to be seen this season, including on Friday’s special episode with the full cast of the new “Mean Girls” film, including Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli’I Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.

Last year during the WGA strike, Barrymore initially made the decision to return to the air and bring her crew and other nonwriting employees back to the studio in the middle of September. She faced heavy backlash for doing so and for initially standing by the decision in September. She eventually halted production until the strike’s end.

“I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize,” she said. “I don’t exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place. So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility.”

Elsewhere, the last year has seen milestone successes for Barrymore. She was honoree at the Time 100 Gala and was named Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year, named one of TikTok’s Breakthrough Content Creators and received a Webby Special Achievement Award in 2022. “The Drew Barrymore Show” averages 1.1 million viewers, according to the announcement.